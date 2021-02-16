David Alaba has confirmed he will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The news comes in the wake of the Bundesliga giants signing the highly-rated Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Alaba will announce the next step in his career on Tuesday as some of the biggest clubs in Europe battle for his services, according to Bild.

The report indicates Real Madrid are the favorites to sign the Austria international when he becomes a free agent although Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are also believed to be interested.