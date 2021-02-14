Español
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich Announce Dayot Upamecano Signing

After months of speculation, Dayot Upamecano's next move has been confirmed; the Frenchman will join Bayern Munich in July.

Getty Images

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

 

