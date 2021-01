GOAL

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to Marca.

Barcelona have also been linked with the 28-year-old, who is free to negotiate with potential suitors this month after turning down the chance to extend his stay at Allianz Arena beyond the summer.

ZIDANE DISMISSES ALABA TRANSFER RUMORS

Alaba's agent has been in contact with both of the LaLiga giants, but Madrid can offer him a better financial package than Barca at the moment.