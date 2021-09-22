Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk treated to the media to his juggling skills during a workout in London on Tuesday as he builds up to Saturday's world heavyweight title showdown against Anthony Joshua.

The 34-year-old takes an 18-0 unbeaten record into this fight which will be his third at in boxing's glamour division having beaten Chazz Witherspoon and Dereck Chisora since moving up a weight class in 2019.

He will be aiming to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from the 31-year-old defending champion, Joshua, in front of 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the British capital.

Both fighters won gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics with 'AJ' winning the super-heavyweight division while Usyk prevailed in the heavyweight category.

In 2018 Usyk became the only boxer in history to have hold all four major cruiserweight titles – WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF – at the same time.