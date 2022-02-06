Mohamed Salah with a shot at the 43rd minute

Halftime insights:

F. Diédhiou had just 7 touches in the first half.

Egypt have stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 5 of their 7 games, only Senegal (7) and Burkina Faso (6) have done this more often in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Senegal have stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 7 of their 7 games, more than any other in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Egypt have failed to score a first-half goal in 6 of their 7 games, no team has failed to do so more often in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Senegal have failed to score a first-half goal in 6 of their 7 games, no team has failed to do so more often in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.