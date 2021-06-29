La española Belén García (Scuderia W), debutante en el certamen, comenzó con buen pie su andadura en las W-Series -el campeonato femenino que se disputa de forma paralela en ocho de las sedes del Mundial de Fórmula Uno-, al acabar cuarta la primera carrera, en Austria.
EFE