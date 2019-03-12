Premier League
UEFA Champions League

Ronaldo hat-trick completes stunning Juve comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick as Juventus produced a stunning UEFA Champions League comeback, winning 3-0 at home against Atletico Madrid to progress to the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

A VAR review denied Juve a fourth-minute opener, but Ronaldo's first header of the game gave them hope and the Serie A leader drew level in the tie thanks to the Portugal superstar's aerial power again. 

The excellent Federico Bernardeschi then drove into the penalty area and was brought down by Angel Correa, with Ronaldo stepping up with four minutes to go to convert the spot-kick and down Atletico Madrid yet again. 

Ronaldo has now scored 25 goals against Atletico in his career, with the former Real Madrid forward's treble on Wednesday (NZDT) denying his old club's city rival the chance to play in this season's final at its Wanda Metropolitano home.

News Football UEFA Champions League
Previous Aguero, Sane show no mercy as City buries Schalke
Read
Aguero, Sane show no mercy as City buries Schalke
Next Leeds goes top while Bristol blunder proves costly
Read
Leeds goes top while Bristol blunder proves costly

Latest Stories