Ronaldo hat-trick completes stunning Juve comeback

A VAR review denied Juve a fourth-minute opener, but Ronaldo's first header of the game gave them hope and the Serie A leader drew level in the tie thanks to the Portugal superstar's aerial power again.

The excellent Federico Bernardeschi then drove into the penalty area and was brought down by Angel Correa, with Ronaldo stepping up with four minutes to go to convert the spot-kick and down Atletico Madrid yet again.

Ronaldo has now scored 25 goals against Atletico in his career, with the former Real Madrid forward's treble on Wednesday (NZDT) denying his old club's city rival the chance to play in this season's final at its Wanda Metropolitano home.