Final day marks most prolific Premier League season

There were more goals in 2018-2019 than in any other 38-game campaign in the competition's history, the previous mark being overtaken on an eventful day that saw 10 fixtures played.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City scored four at Brighton and Hove Albion to take the Premier League title, netting 95 times in the process.

Liverpool fell just short of top spot and were also second in terms of goals on 89, though forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane each earned a share of the Golden Boot. They finished on 22 goals apiece, the same number as Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It was Tottenham's Christian Eriksen who hit the record-breaking 1,067th goal, though there were another five efforts coming after his equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Everton.

The 1,072nd and final strike of the season came courtesy of Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal deep into stoppage time at Burnley.