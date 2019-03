Mbappe scoring streak continues for PSG

The FIFA World Cup winner controlled Thilo Kehrer's cross before firing home in the 74th minute of a game that offered few memorable moments and underlined the importance of the injured Neymar and Edinson Cavani to Thomas Tuchel's side.

PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will struggle to shake the image of his first-half effort soaring over the top of an open net from his mind after he endured a difficult evening.

But Mbappe's strike ensured the champions restored their 20-point lead at the top of the table, although Tuchel will have been disappointed with the flat nature of his side's performance.

Choupo-Moting missed an absolute sitter after 17 minutes, spooning the rebound from Mbappe's saved shot over the crossbar from point-blank range with an empty net to aim at.

A blunder by Toulouse goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet allowed Marquinhos to bundle the ball over the line but a VAR consultation saw the goal ruled out, with the Brazilian defender judged to be offside when Presnel Kimpembe headed the ball through Reynet's hands.

At the other end, Alphonse Areola showed superb reactions to get an arm to Christopher Jullien's close-range header and keep the scoreline level at half-time.

Areola made another excellent save to keep out Yaya Sanogo's low shot after some intricate approach play by the lively Max Gradel, and at the other end Colin Dagba's volleyed cross narrowly evaded the on-rushing Mbappe as PSG probed for a winner.

The goal arrived when Kehrer picked out Mbappe with a cross that the 20-year-old deftly touched down before rattling the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net to clinch the victory.