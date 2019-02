Dons cup heroics end with defeat to Millwall

The Championship side saw off its London neighbour at Kingsmeadow courtesy of a fifth-minute header from Murray Wallace.

Wimbledon stunned West Ham United with a 4-2 victory in round four, but another shock appeared unlikely once Wallace turned the ball in from six yards out after a fine run and cross from Ryan Leonard.

The attacking flair that caused the Hammers so many problems seemed to desert the home side, which failed to register a shot on target until Michael Folivi's 61st-minute effort was saved by Jordan Archer.

Aaron Ramsdale kept the advantage limited to one goal with a good save from Leonard, while Lee Gregory headed wide from a promising position.

But Millwall survived any threat of a late comeback to reach the last eight for the second time in three seasons, joining Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion.