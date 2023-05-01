Reportage - Bodmer, Le Stratège May 1, 2023 20:15 10:29 min Football Dernières vidéos 10:29 min Bodmer, Le Stratège 4:09 min Top But : Rodrygo, maître artificier en chef ! 8:18 min Monaco sacré face à Clermont 10:28 min Alkmaar pulvérise l'Hajduk et s'offre le titre ! 4:43 min Bellingham et Mahrez dominent le Top Buts 5:40 min Top Buts : Werner et Zaniolo régalent ! 2:20 min Spalletti met fin à la polémique avec Guardiola 8:27 min De Ligt incroyable, Chukwueze magique 2:17 min Galtier défend Messi face aux sifflets 6:20 min Top Buts : Benzema, le royal de Madrid !