Mitch Freeley

Sunday evening will see PSG and Bayern Munich face off in the Champions League final. Both clubs have dominated their respective domestic leagues and will be looking to cap off campaigns by winning the biggest prize in Europe to seal a quadruple (PSG) or a treble (Bayern Munich).

In either case, the Parisians and the Bavarians have played some scintillating football in the Champions League mini tournament in Portugal and will confident that they have enough firepower to outscore their rival on Sunday.

As for PSG, their journey in Lisbon started with late drama as substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored in second-half stoppage time to seal a frantic 2-1 win over Atalanta in the quarter-finals. The semi-finals seemed a much more straight forward contest as the Parisians found their groove and eased to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Central to PSG success will be the dynamic of the attacking trio of Di Maria, Neymar and Mbappe. All three have plenty of pace, and that could be the decisive factor in the Parisians on lifting the Champions League for the first time in their history.

In team news, Costa Rican keeper Keylor Navas is facing a race to be fit for the final after coming off with an injured thigh against Atalanta, Sergio Rico could again deputise. Marco Verratti came off the bench in the semi-final and will now be pushing for a starting place on Sunday with fellow midfielder Idrissa Gueye a fitness doubt.

PSG Predicted Team

Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Date –Sunday 23rd August

Channel – HD 11

Kick-off – 22:00

Online – beIN CONNECT



As for Bayern Munich, they have shown a ruthless streak in Portugal that gives them the favourites tag heading into the contest on Sunday.

Hansi Flck’s side sent a message to the competition in the quarter-finals as they blitzed Barcelona 8-2. Thomas Muller and on-loan Barcelona start Phillipe Coutinho grabbed a brace each as the Bundesliga champions laid waste to Leo Messi and company in one of the most comprehensive Champions League victories in recent memory.

Whilst Serge Gnabry scored twice as Bayern pushed past Lyon with a 3-0 win. The second-half performance in particular in which Bayern was able to manage the attacking threat of Lyon, before grabbing a late third through Robert Lewandowski showed just how well drilled the side is in both defence and attack.

FC Bayern has racked up a record ten consecutive victories in the Champions League this season and will undoubtedly have their eyes on a sixth European Cup.

In Robert Lewandowski, they have the most dangerous striker in world football, and the Pole is chasing down some records in the final. A goal on Sunday would mean a tenth straight game he has scored in the Champions League, which would be a new record.

Whilst the former Borussia Dortmund striker, who has 15 goals in the competition this season is just two away from matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 goals in a single European campaign. It would be of little surprise if Lewandowski, who has gained some notoriety during lockdown for his Tik-Tok dance moves waltzed away with more records in Lisbon come Sunday evening.

In team news, Jerome Boateng is a doubt after picking up a knock in the semi-final against Lyon. Niklas Sule is the most likely to replace the defender should he not make the first team. Flick should name an unchanged side which could see midfielder Thiago Alcantara play his final game for the club, with the Spanish midfielder heavily linked with a move to English champions Liverpool.

Bayern Munich Predicted Team

Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perisic, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as PSG and Bayern Munich battle it out for Champions League glory. As ever, you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.

