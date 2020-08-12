Atalanta Vs PSG - Live Stream
Live Video
Goal! Mario Pašalić with a sensational curling effort has put Atalanta into the lead!
The players are out we are minutes away from Kick-Off!
Live Updates
Preamble
Atalanta has arrived! Not long till kick-off!
👀👉 #UCL Quarter-Finals!— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) August 12, 2020
Ciao ragazzi! 👔😍
⠀#AtalantaPSG #UCL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/XK5jF0TGis
Now for Atalanta! Luis Muriel makes the bench, Papu Gómez will be the man to watch in attack, whilst Duvan Zapata will be a handful leading the line!
⚫️🔵 Pašalić & Gómez behind Zapata for Atalanta!#UCL— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 12, 2020
Team news is in! Kylian Mbappe makes the bench for PSG, Neymar will be the focal point in attack! Costa Rican keeper Kaylor Navas starts in goal!
🔴🔵 Neymar, Icardi & Sarabia start for Paris.#UCL— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 12, 2020
PSG are making their way to the stadium! Today is the 50th Birthday of the Parisian club!
Departure from the hotel ✔️— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 12, 2020
Head to the stadium 🔜 #UCL pic.twitter.com/bGmPIsDtsv
A little glimpse into the Atalanta dressing room! The Italians have been scoring for fun in Serie A this season, they'll be a real match for PSG tonight!
Entriamo nello spogliatoio! 👕— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) August 12, 2020
Our dressing room is set! 🤩#AtalantaPSG #UCL#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/iuHGU11zVM
A huge night for PSG, who are strangely playing their third competitive game of the season. Can the Parisians reach the final four tonight?
MATCHDAY @ChampionsLeague 🏆 #ATAPSG— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 12, 2020
🗓 Quarter Final
🆚 @Atalanta_BC 🇮🇹
🔴🔵 #WeAreParis pic.twitter.com/6Mbh30vvMv
The Champions League party heads to Portugal! Who will come away with the trophy?!
The stages have been set...#UCL https://t.co/UpD1kZUWxx pic.twitter.com/WIlDcyuhPX— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 12, 2020
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Atalanta Vs PSG! The first of the quarter-finals is underway at the Estádio da Luz tonight! Will free-flowing Atalanta or PSG make it to the final four? Join me for the build-up, team news and yes even the goals from this all-important Champions League encounter!