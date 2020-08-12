Mitch Freeley

Goal! Mario Pašalić with a sensational curling effort has put Atalanta into the lead!

The players are out we are minutes away from Kick-Off!

Atalanta has arrived! Not long till kick-off!

Now for Atalanta! Luis Muriel makes the bench, Papu Gómez will be the man to watch in attack, whilst Duvan Zapata will be a handful leading the line!

⚫️🔵 Pašalić & Gómez behind Zapata for Atalanta!#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 12, 2020

Team news is in! Kylian Mbappe makes the bench for PSG, Neymar will be the focal point in attack! Costa Rican keeper Kaylor Navas starts in goal!

🔴🔵 Neymar, Icardi & Sarabia start for Paris.#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 12, 2020

PSG are making their way to the stadium! Today is the 50th Birthday of the Parisian club!

Departure from the hotel ✔️

Head to the stadium 🔜 #UCL pic.twitter.com/bGmPIsDtsv — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 12, 2020

A little glimpse into the Atalanta dressing room! The Italians have been scoring for fun in Serie A this season, they'll be a real match for PSG tonight!



A huge night for PSG, who are strangely playing their third competitive game of the season. Can the Parisians reach the final four tonight?

The Champions League party heads to Portugal! Who will come away with the trophy?!



Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Atalanta Vs PSG! The first of the quarter-finals is underway at the Estádio da Luz tonight! Will free-flowing Atalanta or PSG make it to the final four? Join me for the build-up, team news and yes even the goals from this all-important Champions League encounter!