Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in Lisbon to reach their first-ever Champions League final and remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple.

PSG needed two goals in stoppage time to overcome Atalanta in the last round but had far less trouble seeing off Atletico Madrid's conquerors Leipzig on Tuesday.

Angel Di Maria crossed for Marquinhos to power in the opener after 11 minutes and then profited from some sublime Neymar trickery to double his side's tally before half-time.

And the Argentinian also set up the third for Juan Bernat as PSG booked a place in Sunday's final against either Bayern Munich or Lyon, with that other semi-final to take place on Wednesday.

Neymar played a huge part in PSG's comeback against Atalanta and should have registered inside 355 seconds of this tie, only to hit the post when played clean through.

The French side were boosted by the return of Kylian Mbappe to their starting line-up and he had a half-volley correctly ruled out a minute later for a handball against Neymar.

However, Leipzig could not settle and Thomas Tuchel's side were in front soon after when Di Maria's wicked delivery was guided in from six yards by an unmarked Marquinhos.

Neymar again clipped the post from a free-kick but he brilliantly set up Di Maria for PSG's second with a cushioned flick after Peter Gulacsi's pass was intercepted.

Leipzig brought on Emil Forsberg and Patrik Schick at half-time and started the second half on top, but Bernat met Di Maria's cross to head past Gulacsi and kill things off.

PSG had numerous chances to add a fourth in the remainder of the one-sided affair, with Mbappe squandering a good chance and then being denied by Gulacsi, who also produced a late double save to keep out Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

Goal! Juan Bernat clips PSG 3-0 up, after a lengthy VAR check the goal is given!

Goal! Angel Di Maria pounces on a defensive error to put PSG 2-0 up just before half-time!

Goal! Marquinhos plants a header past Péter Gulácsi! PSG have drawn first blood!

Peep! We are underway at the Stadium of light!

Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for RB Leipzig Vs PSG, history will be made tonight in the Champions League, with the winner progressing to the continental final for the first time in their history. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals from this crunch Champions League encounter.