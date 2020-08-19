Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Serge Gnabry was the hero as Bayern Munich defeated a game Lyon 3-0 to book their place in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Five days on from the 8-2 obliteration of Barcelona, Bayern avoided an upset against a Lyon side who had shocked Manchester City to reach Wednesday's semi-final at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Germany winger Gnabry, a scorer in the Barca rout, was influential, smashing in a stunning 18th-minute opener following a lively Lyon start before adding a much easier second.

The prolific Robert Lewandowski added his 55th goal of an incredible season in the closing stages for the Bundesliga champions.

Lyon found some encouragement in the second half but there is little doubt Bayern deserve their spot in the showpiece on Sunday, when they will aim to complete a second treble in seven years.

Memphis Depay shot wide when attempting to round Manuel Neuer following a rare Thiago Alcantara error and Karl Toko Ekambi struck the post as Lyon threatened dangerously early on the break.

Leon Goretzka's scuffed effort had Anthony Lopes scrambling before Gnabry darted in from the right and fired an unstoppable effort into the top-left corner to open the scoring in sensational fashion.

Gnabry tested Lopes again with a stinging drive and doubled the lead by tapping in after Lewandowski uncharacteristically made a hash of Ivan Perisic's low centre.

Marcelo headed Lyon's first effort on target in the 56th minute, while Ekambi wastefully shot their second straight at Neuer one on one after being found in the area by Houssem Aouar.

Philippe Coutinho brilliantly controlled and finished Thomas Muller's pass, only to be flagged offside after a slight touch from Goretzka.

But Bayern did have a third when Joshua Kimmich's delivery was met by a thumping header from Lewandowski for his 15th Champions League goal of the campaign.

Live Video

Goal! Who else but Robert Lewandowski?! His header seals it for Bayern!

Goal! Gnabry nips in to score from close range! Bayern are in control!

Goal! What a strike! Serge Gnabry pushes forward and lashes the ball into the top corner!

That Champions League music is just so special!

Live Updates

Preamble

Bayern have been on a roll...

🔴 Bayern have won their last 19 games...#UCL pic.twitter.com/HMzCJAxdxR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020

We are lucky to have Arsene Wenger in the studio tonight! Having brought Serge Gnabry to Arsenal at 15, he knew the Bayern attacker was a special talent!

A little bit of pitchside action from Adrian Del Monte!

Now for Bayern... No changes either from the side that smashed Barca! Keep an eye out for the rapid Alphonso Davis at left-back!

🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Lewandowski, Perišić, Gnabry & Müller all start for Bayern again. Pavard returns from injury to the bench.#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020

Team news is in! First up Lyon! No changes for the side that started against Man City! Moussa Dembélé remains on the bench!

🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Two-goal Lyon hero Moussa Dembélé starts on the bench again for Lyon...#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020

Lyon has arrived!

Too much drip from Memphis Depay 😎#UCL pic.twitter.com/8mPbPEu8Kd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020

Did you know that Lyon and Bayern battled it out in a Champions League final before?

Karim Benzema will be cheering on his former side tonight!

Now for Lyon... will Memphis Depay be the difference maker tonight for OL?

🔴🔵 Memphis Depay this UCL season 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/DILUUBje6H — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020

So here we go! Not long till kick-off! Bayern battered Barca last time out... can they do the same against Lyon?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Lyon Vs Bayern Munich. Both sides had impressive quarter-finals against Man City and Barcelona, so who will step up and book their place in the final against PSG on Sunday night? Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals from the game in Lisbon!