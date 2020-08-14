Match Report

Bayern Munich made a grand statement in the Champions League as they hammered Barcelona 8-2 to book their semi-final place in remarkable fashion.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates were swept aside by the dominant Bundesliga champions in a chaotic first half, with Philippe Coutinho then coming on to deal further blows to his parent club in the closing stages.

Thomas Muller's sublime strike got things started and, although David Alaba's own goal drew Barca level, Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabry had Bayern 3-1 up by the 27th minute.

Muller's second piled further misery on Barca – who conceded four goals in the first half of a Champions League match for the first time – and while Luis Suarez responded after the break, Bayern had more to give.

Joshua Kimmich restored a three-goal cushion with a goal set up by the brilliance of Alphonso Davies, before Coutinho set up Robert Lewandowski and helped himself to a double within the space of seven minutes to compound the misery of the club that owns him.

Game over! Alphonso Davis with a surging run and a perfect assist for fellow fullback Josua Kimmich!

Luis Suarez pulls one back for Barcelona. It's 4-2!

Bayern have been relentless! They go 4-1 up, as Thomas Muller scores his second of the night.

Goal! Serge Gnabry shows plenty of composure to latch onto the long-ball! Bayern go 3-1 up!

Goal! Bayern punish slack Barca defending! Ivan Perišić smashes the ball past ter Stagen!

What a start! Barcelona are level, thanks to a own goal from David Alaba! Wow!

Goal! Thomas Muller opens the scoring with just four minutes on the clock. Not the start Barcelona wanted!

Preamble

Final preparations in Lisbon! Who will win this game?!

Leo Messi stepped up in the round of sixteen against Napoli... Can the little genius pull out the stops tonight?

Thomas Muller will be making history in the Champions League tonight!

Barcelona up next! Griezmann makes the bench, Leo Messi lines up alongside Luis Suarez. Pique and Lenglet pair up in central defence!

TEAM NEWS! First up, Bayern Munich! Robert Lewandowski starts (No surprise!) and Thomas Muller joins him in attack! Alphonso Davis will be a threat from left-back!

Barcelona will be without Samuel Umtiti, he has tested positive for COVID-19!

This guy knows how to find the back of the net? Lewandowski is certain to start tonight!

The Stadium of Light is looking glorious! Barcelona have arrived!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich! We have a huge quarter-final in prospect tonight, as Barca take on Bayern in a battle of the European heavyweights! Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals from the game as they go in!