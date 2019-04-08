Español
Keep beIN
WTA Tour

Kuznetsova Marks Return With Lugano Comeback

Out since September with a knee injury, Svetlana Kuznetsova won in dramatic circumstances on her return to the WTA Tour.

Getty Images

 

Svetlana Kuznetsova marked her return to the WTA Tour with a fine comeback to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the Ladies Open Lugano.

The two-time grand slam champion has been out since September because of a knee injury and appeared poised for defeat in her first match back.

She lost the first set to her Russian compatriot but the 33-year-old's clay-court prowess came to the fore and Kuznetsova took the second set in emphatic fashion.

 

A frenetic decider went to a tie-break, in which Kuznetsova surged into a 6-2 lead. Alexandrova saved four successive match points but consecutive unforced errors - which took her tally for the match to 70 - allowed Kuznetsova to triumph 3-6 6-2 7-6 (8-6).

Though sixth seed Alexandrova tumbled out, fourth seed Alison Van Uytvanck survived a scare, recovering after a second-set bagel to prevail 6-2 0-6 6-4 against Tereza Smitkova.

Monday's two other main draw matches also went the distance. Sorana Cirstea fought back from a set down to see off Mona Barthel and Viktorija Golubic did the same in her match with Arantxa Rus.

WTA Tennis Samsung Lugano Open Svetlana Kuznetsova
Previous Garbine Muguruza Defends Monterrey Crown
Read
Garbine Muguruza Defends Monterrey Crown
Next Edmund Sets Up Tsonga Clash In Marrakech
Read
Edmund Sets Up Tsonga Clash In Marrakech

Latest Stories