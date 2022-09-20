Brazil will face Ghana on Friday, September 23, at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, France, as one of the last chances for both teams to test their squads before the Qatar 2022 World Cup starting on November 20.

➡️ BRAZIL vs. GHANA will start at 2:20 PM ET / 11:20 AM PT LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. 📺🔥

WHEN:

beIN SPORTS XTRA DATE SHOW AIR TIME (EST) Friday, September 23 International Friendly: Brazil vs. Ghana 2:20 PM LIVE

HOW TO WATCH:

The attention will mainly be on Adenor Leonardo Bacchi's team led by the Paris Saint-Germain star striker Neymar Jr. Tite's Brazil easily qualified for the Conmebol zone, one of the toughest on the planet. The 'verdeamarelha' finished with a 14-0 perfect record, plus three draws. Brazil's 45 points were six better than second place Argentina.

Brazil will square off against Tunisia on Tuesday, September 27 to finish their preparation before the World Cup. That match is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET / 11:20 AM PT and will also be LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

Ghana will take advantage of the match to look at their newcomers Iñaki Williams, Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, and Tariq Lamptey, according to the team's technical advisor, Chris Hughton, as reported by ghanasoccernet.com.

“We thought there were going to be two AFCON games, and so very quickly the organization had to organize two friendly games, and we congratulate them on that. [We have] two very good friendlies,” said Hughton. The Black Stars will take on Nicaragua on September 27.

Brazil, ranked number one in the world, are part of Group G along with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. Ghana are 60 in the world ranking and will compete in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, completed by Portugal, Uruguay, and the Korea Republic.

Brazil and Ghana have faced each other three times, with Brazil taking all the matches. On June 27, 2006, they clashed in the Germany 2006 World Cup, where Brazil won 3-0, then two friendlies ended 1-0 on March 27, 2007, and September 5, 2011.

