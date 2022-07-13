Incredible quarterfinal game between Zambia and Senegal as they fought to get through to the semifinal.

The first half of the game was goalless, with a lot of opportunities from both sides.

It wasn’t until the 61st minute that Senegal opened the score after an amazing finish from Nguenar Ndiaye.

Zambia, the locals, equalized 9 minutes later after the Goalkeeper committed a terrible error.

They had to go to extra time because the score was tied.

Sadly, throughout the extra time, neither of the teams were able to go in advantage and because of that, there had to be a penalty shoot-out.

Zambia were able to win against Senegal in that special game and are now the first FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.