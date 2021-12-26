The Olympic villages are getting ready to welcome athletes and officials just 42 days away from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the organizing committee has said.

Located in the north of the city, Beijing's Athletes' Village boasts 20 residential buildings and the capability to provide 2,338 beds during the Olympics, scheduled to run from February 4 to 20.

It is also set to contain 1,040 beds during the Paralympics, from March 4 to 13.

"We have universal standards to make sure every athlete from every country will enjoy exactly the same standard of rooms and services in the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village," said Xie Xiaofei, Manager of Facilities of Beijing's Athletes' Village.

One of the supporting facilities in the village is a two-story, 2,000-square-meter gym which will be open 24 hours a day during the winter games.

The manager Li Bin told reporters the gym will keep safe distances between the fitness machines and will limit the number of people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Besides the athletes' village in the city of Beijing, there are two other villages in Beijing's suburban district of Yanqing and the city of Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province.