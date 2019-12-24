Weekend Winners: Hope Solo Explains De Gea Gaffe December 24, 2019 01:24 1:48 min David de Gea committed a "rare technical error," says Hope Solo following the Manchester United goalkeeper's weekend to forget. Manchester United David De Gea Hope Solo Weekend Winners -Latest Videos 3:06 min Trabzonspor Edge Konyaspor to Move Third 1:17 min Sky: Atletico Reach Agreement to Sign Cavani 1:44 min Report: Barca Look to Offload Todibo 0:55 min Mbappe Not Looking to Outdo Neymar 0:56 min Chimy Avila Scores Jaw-Dropping Goal 0:37 min 'Madrid Don't Need a Ronaldo Type Player' 1:20 min Vidal Hints at Inter Move 0:37 min Bottom-Placed Espanyol Sack Machin 0:48 min Ancelotti: Zlatan Welcome at Everton 4:19 min Giggs: Bale Can Handle The Criticism