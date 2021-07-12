The Football Association (FA) will conduct a review into the "unprecedented level of public disorder" that marred Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley, although the hours building up to the game were dominated by scenes of unruly conduct on Wembley Way and in Leicester Square, both of which were left strewn with litter and debris.

That unrest was then wrought upon the match venue itself as supporters without tickets – successfully in some cases – attempted to enter the stadium.

The FA will work in association with the Metropolitan Police, who made 49 arrests in connection with the final.

"We will carry out a full review and investigation into the events that took place at Wembley Stadium before and during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final," an FA statement read.

"This will be done in collaboration with the Police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group and the tournament delivery stakeholders."

Despite footage of security being apparently overwhelmed by people looking to charge the stadium, the FA said security provision "exceeded requirements for the match".

"However, the behaviour of the people who illegally forced their way into the stadium was unacceptable, dangerous and showed total disregard for the safety and security protocols in place," the statement continued.

"No steward or security staff should be subjected to this type of behaviour and we thank them for their support on the night.

"We also apologise to anyone at the match whose experience was affected by this unprecedented level of public disorder.

"We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to identify and take action against these people where possible."

Despite those events, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters on Monday that his country – along with Ireland – had a "very good case" for hosting the 2030 World Cup.

England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all suffered racist abuse online after missing their penalties during the shoot-out, with a mural of Manchester United forward Rashford defaced in his native Withington.