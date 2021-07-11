UEFA have released a statement confirming that the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy is set to go ahead despite disruption caused by fans jumping perimeter barriers in the build-up to kick-off.

Videos of supporters appearing to break through perimeters set up by stewards at Wembley Stadium have been widely shared across social media prior to Sunday's game.

However, UEFA insist that no fan has managed to enter the stadium without a ticket and so the game should take place as scheduled.

Febrile atmosphere at Wembley. This is near the main entrance to Club Wembley a few minutes ago where it looked like a group of fans broke through the security cordon. Stewards currently chasing people around. Not sure they’ll get all the way to the wine and canapés pic.twitter.com/YTIx8eQLz2 — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 11, 2021

UEFA's statement read: "Fans have been jumping over barriers but there has been no access to the stadium. No concern that any protocol will come into place in which the stadium will be shut down.

"There is no concern this final will not go ahead."

A spokesperson for the Football Association said: "We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police.

"Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium."