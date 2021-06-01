France boss Didier Deschamps detailed his difficult decision to leave 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga out of his squad for Euro 2020, following an admittedly difficult season in Ligue 1:

“He has had a complicated, very complicated time, for different reasons, certainly. After what he was able to show with us when he came, well yes, that can happen… He is a young player, (what he showed with us) did not translate into performances with his club, for various reasons. If you look, even with the U21s last March, he started the first game, but didn’t start the next two.

His potential and what he is capable of, what he has done with us, and what he has done since, obviously there’s a big difference. Potentially, he’s not supposed to drift from the scene either, after that it is up to him to look at the various elements to see what made his performances less strong.”