Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavina - who was the subject of steady rumors connecting him to interest from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG in the pre-season - concedes that his performances this campaign have been below expectation.

The 18-year-old France international acknowledged he has "an enormous number of things to improve" in an interview with TF1.

“We are not going to lie, I’ve done an average season. There have been lots of lows, I have not at all done what I needed to do. Aside from that, I have to learn from that to rebound. We have to be realistic. I know that I have not only produced good matches. I know that I have an enormous number of things to improve and I am not going to hide behind my age, these are things that happen.”