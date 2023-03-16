Lisandro Martinez is relishing the pressure of his position at Manchester United, with the Argentina international keen to meet the club's "demands" for success.

The centre-back was one of Erik ten Hag's flagship recruits ahead of the 2022-23 season, following the Dutchman from Ajax to Old Trafford.

Since then, Martinez has tasted silverware with both club and country, helping United to the EFL Cup and Argentina to World Cup glory.

That pressure to continue to deliver this season does not faze him however, with the defender delighted to be ensuring he meets expectations.

"I feel [like I have been] at home since the first day here," he told the club's website.

"When I [first] put my foot in Carrington, I remember it was an amazing feeling.

"In a quick time, we [have got] the first trophy. We have to work for everything, we have to believe.

"This club demands to win every game, every title. We are happy to take that responsibility."

Though an outside chance of Premier League success looks to have faded now, United remain in serious contention for both the FA Cup and Europa League this term.

Martinez will be expected to feature on Thursday when Ten Hag's side play the second leg of their last-16 tie with Real Betis at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Despite holding a 4-1 lead from the first leg, he is under no illusion that their hosts are more than capable of a dramatic comeback, and insists United must be at their best to progress.

"[In] the game, we start [at] 0-0," he added. "We have to be ready. We need full focus because it's going to be a hard game for us.

"If you are not focused, you can lose this game. The first leg was a great result for us, but it doesn't say anything. In football everything can happen, so we have to be ready."