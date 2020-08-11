Head coach Julen Lopetegui says his Sevilla will be up against "top class players" from Wolves in Tuesday's Europa League quarterfinal.

"I am only worried about our next rival, an amazing team. They have excellent football players. They have been playing the same football style in the last three seasons and with the same manager. They are a very solid team, who have had continuity.

After that, we need to add that after Manchester City they are the second team in the world who had spent more money in players, so that tells you everything, and the kind of team we are going to face, with the kind of players we are going to play tomorrow. Top class players."