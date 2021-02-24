Real Sociedad can restore pride against Manchester United after last week's on Wednesday, but progressing in the Europa League is "almost impossible,” conceded head coach Imanol Alguacil.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made light work of what was expected to be a tough round of 32 first-leg clash in Turin, where Bruno Fernandes' brace was complemented by goals from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James in a 4-0 win.

The Basque side would need to inflict a record-breaking home defeat on United to avoid bowing out at this stage, with the bookmakers' odds of 66/1 on the LaLiga outfit progressing underlining the unlikelihood of a turnaround.

Imanol knows their exit is all but inevitable but believes the LaLiga outfit can restore pride at Old Trafford: “I have to say it could be almost impossible to go through but I believe that my team can compete.”