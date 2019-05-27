Eden Hazard is determined to end his Chelsea career by guiding the Blues to Europa League glory against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Belgium international is widely expected to move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid during the close season in a deal that could be worth €130million.

Hazard, who earlier this month confirmed he had decided his future and informed the club, could therefore make his final appearance for Maurizio Sarri's side against Arsenal in Baku.

And the 28-year-old has every intention of bowing out in style, telling reporters: "When you play a final it does not matter whether it is the Champions League, Europa League or EFL Cup; you just want to win.

"It is a European competition so for me, for the club, for the manager, for the fans, it is something important.

"If it is my last game, I hope to bring the trophy. My first trophy at Chelsea was the Europa League, so it would be a nice last trophy.

"The way that we are playing, we have improved in the past two months and, even though we've had some injuries and bad news, we are strong mentally.

"If we go to Baku with a strong approach to the game we can do something good there."

Hazard would not be drawn on whether a move to Madrid is close, stating he would only talk about his future once a deal is struck.

"At the moment, nothing has happened, so I can't say anything," he explained. "It's in the hands of the clubs, but I can put it aside. I have done it during a full season right now, and I have played reasonably well.

"So, I stay in that mode; just thinking about football. After the final, we will see what happens."

Asked if he would ever play for another English club, Hazard – who arrived from Lille in 2012 – responded emphatically: "No chance, no chance. I am a Blue! It means a lot to me. I cannot play for another club in this country."