UEFA has announced that the Europa League group stage clash between Arsenal and PSV on Thursday has been postponed.

The Gunners were due to host the Eredivisie side in their first home match of the competition, having beaten Zurich 2-1 last week, but the tie will not go ahead due to "issues related to ongoing events" following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement read: "UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

"This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

It marks the second Arsenal game in a row to be postponed after all Premier League fixtures this past weekend were called off as a mark of respect to the monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Uncertainty remains around this weekend's fixtures, particularly those in the Premier League where Tottenham host Leicester City, Chelsea tackle Liverpool and Arsenal travel to Brentford.

If those games were to be postponed, Arsenal's next match would not be until the north London derby on October 1 due to the international break.