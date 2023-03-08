Gabriel Jesus trained alongside his Arsenal team-mates ahead of Thursday's meeting with Sporting CP as the striker eyes a return to action following a three-month injury lay-off.

Jesus made an immediate impact upon his arrival from Manchester City last July, helping Arsenal to the Premier League summit, but he has not played since suffering a knee injury in December.

Having undergone surgery on the injury – which he sustained while representing Brazil at the World Cup – Jesus returned to light training last month.

While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Jesus was "not far" from a return ahead of Saturday's thrilling 3-2 win over Bournemouth, he added the 25-year-old had "much more to do" before he could be reintegrated into the matchday squad.

On Wednesday, however, Arsenal were handed a huge boost as Jesus was pictured training outside with his team-mates ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Sporting.

Jesus has scored five goals in 14 Premier League outings for Arsenal and laid on five assists, a tally only bettered by Bukayo Saka (nine) and Martin Odegaard (six) among his Gunners team-mates this season.

After travelling to Lisbon for the first leg of their last-16 tie with Sporting, Arsenal go to Fulham for their next Premier League outing on Sunday, bidding to extend a five-point advantage over City at the top of the table.