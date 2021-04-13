The Locker Room - Would Beating Bayern Make PSG the Favorites? April 13, 2021 15:08 4:08 min The Locker Room panel asks whether getting past Bayer Munich would put Les Parisiens in prime position to win the Champions League. The Locker Room - Watch for free Mondays and Fridays @ 6pm ET / 3pm PT on beIN SPORTS XTRA UEFA Champions League PSG Bayern Munich The Locker Room -Latest Videos 4:50 min Diakhaby: Cala Should Be Punished for Racist Slur 4:08 min Would Beating Bayern Make PSG the Favorites? 0:44 min Sports Burst - Did Sevilla win El Clasico? 0:45 min Sergio Ramos Tests Positive for COVID-19 0:24 min Perez Re-Elected as Real Madrid President 4:08 min Mbappe Set For Another UCL Masterclass? 11:06 min Sevilla Edge Celta in Seven-Goal Thriller 1:30 min Papu Gomez Fires Sevilla Ahead 1:06 min Rakitic Draws Sevilla Level at Balaidos 6:25 min Raiola: Dortmund Want to Keep Haaland