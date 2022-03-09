ARSENE WENGER

Arsenal Manager, 1996-2018

"On what we saw in the first game, Paris Saint-Germain are clear favorites. Clear favorite, because there was a gulf in the first game between the two teams. Power, decisiveness in the final third, quality to be dangerous, but Real Madrid are Real Madrid. I would say they have a culture, they have experience. The problem with Real Madrid is that they have [Luka] Modric, [Toni] Kroos, [Karim] Benzema, Casemiro, are not physically ready. The fact that they played the Super Cup three weeks before that game, will they have recovered for [Wednesday]? If PSG play their game, and where Real Madrid [could] improve a little bit, I still think there is enough for PSG to score against Madrid on what we have seen in the first game. So I would say for me PSG are favorites."

