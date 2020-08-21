Marco Verratti addressed fitness concerns ahead of PSG's clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League final:

"I'm feeling fine. I started training gently with the team. It was an injury that was hard to take because of the way I sustained it. I take a lot of knocks but this time it really hurt. But now I've started again with the group for the last two or three days.

Of course I'm trying everything to be available for the match. I was available for the semi-final so that's why I continue to work to arrive in the best form possible. It's the coach that will make the decision. But I will do everything to be in the 23 ( the squad)."