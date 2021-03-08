The Romanian match official accused of racism during a Champions League game has been banned from officiating for the rest of the season despite being cleared of discriminatory behavior.

Sebastian Coltescu, who was fourth official for Paris Saint-Germain's abandoned clash with Istanbul Basaksehir in in the Parc des Princes on December 8, and assistant referee Octavian Sovre were alleged to have used racist language to the Turkish club's assistant coach Pierre Webo.

Basaksehir striker Demba Ba remonstrated with Coltescu, saying: "You never said 'this white guy'. Why, when you mention a black guy, do you have to say 'this black guy'?"

However, an investigation conducted by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found that while the pair behaved inappropriately, they were not guilty of racism or discriminatory behavior.

A UEFA statement said the CEDB had decided: "To suspend Mr Sebastian Constantin Coltescu from carrying out any referee's function until the end of the 2020/21 season, i.e. until 30 June 2021, for the violation of Article 11(1) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) and Article 6(1) of the General Terms and Conditions for Referees officiating at UEFA Matches (GTC), i.e. for inappropriate behavior during a UEFA match for which he was appointed.

"To order Mr Sebastian Constantin Coltescu to attend an educational program before 30 June 2021 under the conditions determined by the UEFA refereeing services.

"To reprimand Mr Octavian Sovre for the violation of Article 11(1) DR and Article 6(1) of the General Terms and Conditions for Referees officiating at UEFA Matches, i.e. for inappropriate behavior during a UEFA match for which he was appointed.

"To order Mr Octavian Sovre to attend an educational program as soon as possible, but before 30 June 2021 under the conditions determined by the UEFA refereeing services.

"With this decision, the CEDB has therefore considered that both match officials violated Articles 11(1) DR and 6(1) GTC (obligation to behave in an appropriate manner), but not Article 14 DR (racism and other discriminatory conduct)."

The disciplinary body also urged match officials to ensure the language they use during matches is appropriate at all times.

Webo, whose red card prompted the 13th-minute incident, was also ordered to serve a one-match ban for unsporting behavior.

Both sets of players walked off the pitch with the score at 0-0 as a result of the allegation, and the Group H game was eventually abandoned.

It was played the following night with a different team of officials in charge and PSG romped to a 5-1 win in which Brazil international Neymar plundered a hat-trick.