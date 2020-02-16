Paris Saint-Germain are determined to stop Erling Haaland continuing his scoring streak when they come up against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, according to Thiago Silva.

Haaland has made an outstanding start to his Dortmund career, managing nine goals in six games across all competitions since joining from Salzburg in January.

The teenage sensation is likely to face off against Ligue 1 champions PSG in the first leg of a blockbuster last-16 tie at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

PSG centre-back Silva acknowledged the quality possessed by Haaland and is relishing the chance to test himself against one of European football's brightest prospects.

"He scores a lot of goals," Silva told RMC Sport after PSG's enthralling 4-4 draw with Amiens on Saturday. "Nine goals in six games, it's incredible, it's huge.

"I hope that we will be able to be cautious and that he will not score against us, but rather after in the league.

"But for us it's wonderful to play against a player like that, especially since he's just started his career. He is very motivated, but so are PSG."

On the tie itself, the Brazilian added: "Are we afraid? We have no fear, but we have a lot of respect. I saw the match [against Eintracht Frankfurt], they have a lot of quality in front, they scored four goals, with incredible technique, movements that are difficult to fight."

PSG boast the devastating attacking talent of their own and could be boosted by the return of Neymar, who has not featured since February 1 due to a rib injury.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel said he would take a decision on Neymar's involvement on Sunday and Silva expects his compatriot to be involved in the first leg.

"It is good, it is good. He had a good week of preparation," he said. "The coach and the medical staff could see his form. Tuesday, I'm sure he will be there."