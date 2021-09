Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Villarreal had taken the lead through Paco Alcacer before Alex Telles equalised and with both sides set to settle for a point the United forward scored his fifth goal in five appearances since his return to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men their first win of the group stage.