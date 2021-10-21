Cristiano Ronaldo lauded Manchester United's never-say-die attitude after netting a late winner in a come-from-behind 3-2 Champions League win over Atalanta on Wednesday.

United trailed 2-0 at half-time after strikes from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral in their Group F clash at Old Trafford before a stirring second-half comeback was capped by Ronaldo's 81st-minute winner.

It was the third time the Red Devils had won a Champions League game from two or more goals down, the equal most of any club in competition history alongside Arsenal.

"Yes! The Theatre Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive!," Ronaldo wrote via his social media channels. "We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford!"

Ronaldo's winner, which came after goals from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire to pull them level, meant he has scored in three consecutive Champion League games for United – the second time the Portuguese superstar has achieved the feat, previously doing so in November 2007 en route to winning the European trophy.

The 36-year-old has netted six times in eight appearances in all competitions since returning to United from Juventus in August.

Pasalic and Demiral's first-half goals meant United fell 2-0 behind within 29 minutes, which was the earliest they have trailed by that margin at Old Trafford in a Champions League game since October 2012, when they went on to win 3-2 against Braga.

United have not kept a clean sheet in 12 consecutive home games in all competitions, dating back to last season's Europa League quarter-final against Granada. It is their longest run without home clean sheet since February 1964 (13 games).