GOAL

Edinson Cavani could be fit to face Real Madrid in PSG's opening Champions League group match, report l'Equipe.

The 32-year-old forward was forced off in the recent 4-0 thrashing of Toulouse, with Kylian Mbappe also going off injured.

But Cavani is now targeting a return in the upcoming Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg, meaning he could feature alongside or instead of loan signing Mauro Icardi up front.

If Cavani can get back into league action this weekend, it could set him up to play a part in PSG's first Champions League match. PSG host Madrid on Sept. 18 in their Champions League Group A opener.