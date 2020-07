Real Madrid have confirmed striker Mariano Diaz has tested positive for coronavirus just 10 days ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City.

A club statement revealed that the 26-year-old is asymptomatic:

"After the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday on our first team footballers by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano, tested positive. The player is in perfect health and is complying with the protocol of isolation at home."

More to follow...