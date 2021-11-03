Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk



The match in brief:

● Karim Benzema’s opener was Real Madrid’s 1000th goal in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying rounds). Real have become first team to reach this figure.

● Of all UEFA Champions League matches to have been played 5+ times, only Real Madrid vs Galatasaray (4.4) averages more goals per game than Real Madrid v Shakhtar (4.3 - 26/6).

● Only Cristiano Ronaldo (54) and Raúl (46) have more UEFA Champions League goals at the Santiago Bernabéu than Karim Benzema (33).

● Karim Benzema (33y 319d) is Real Madrid’s oldest player to score a UEFA Champions League brace, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo (33y 57d).

● Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior been involved in six goals in four games against Shakhtar in the UEFA Champions League (scored 3, assisted 3), more than against any side he's come up against in the competition. 46% of his total goal involvements in the UEFA Champions League have come against the Ukrainian side (6/13).

● Vinicius Junior has either scored (2) or assisted (3) five of Real Madrid's last six UEFA Champions League goals, whilst Karim Benzema has either scored (3) or assisted (1) four of their last five.

● Only Barcelona (86) have had more UEFA Champions League goals scored by Brazilian players (excluding own goals) than Shakhtar Donetsk (85).

The match in numbers:

