Paris Saint-Germain will be without Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia for Wednesday's huge Champions League clash with Manchester United.

Last season's runners-up are level on points with RB Leipzig and three behind leaders United in a tightly-contested Group H.

Thomas Tuchel's side are without a quartet of first-team players for the crucial match at Old Trafford as Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat are also deemed unfit.

Icardi returned from a near-two-month lay-off with a knee injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bordeaux.

However, PSG confirmed on their official website that the striker felt pain in his right adductor during a training session and will not be part of their travelling party.

Fellow attacker Sarabia was also a late substitute against Bordeaux but he has since sustained a muscle injury.

Draxler and Bernat have not featured since October and September respectively, meanwhile, and have been officially ruled out of the trip to Manchester.