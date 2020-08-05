Paris Saint-Germain could be without Marco Verratti for next week's Champions League clash against Atalanta.

The Italian midfielder was left out of PSG's squad for Wednesday's friendly against Socheaux after suffering a calf injury in a training ground collision with a teammate on Tuesday.

The Italian is expected to undergo a scan before PSG can determine the extent of his injury.

Kylian Mbappe is already a doubt ahead of the quarterfinal clash (Wednesday, August 12) after spraining an ankle in the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne.

One player certain to miss the game in Bergamo is Angel Di Maria, with the Argentine serving a one-match suspension.