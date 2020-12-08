Paris Saint-Germain have condemned all forms of racism following the postponement of their Champions League match with Istanbul Basaksehir.

Tuesday's Group H meeting was stopped after 13 minutes with both sets of players gathering on the sidelines following allegations of racism against the fourth official.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba remonstrated with fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, saying: "You never said 'this white guy'. Why, when you mention a black guy, do you have to say 'this black guy'?"

Both sets of players then left the field and play did not resume for over two hours before the match was called off and pushed back to Wednesday at 18:55 CET (17:55 GMT).

The game will restart from the 14th minute and a new refereeing team will be in place.

Due to Manchester United's defeat to RB Leipzig, PSG are guaranteed a place in the last 16.

UEFA has confirmed that a "thorough investigation" into the incident would be opened immediately.

Shortly after their players walked off the pitch, Basaksehir's Twitter account posted a message saying the club's assistant coach, Pierre Webo, had been exposed to racist behaviour by Coltescu.

The Turkish side also posted an image stating 'No To Racism', which was retweeted by the official PSG account, and the Ligue 1 champions have now followed up with a statement of their own.

"Tonight’s match between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir was interrupted after 13 minutes of play following racist remarks by the fourth official to a member of the Basaksehir club staff," PSG's official account tweeted.

"All forms of racism go against the values held by Paris Saint-Germain, the club's chairman, staff and players."

While PSG have been definitive in their statement, UEFA's investigation is ongoing and the allegations against Coltescu have not yet been proved.