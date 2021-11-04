Reaction from Paris St-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino after his side were held to a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig in UEFA Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

Christopher Nkunku scored first for Leipzig before a Georginio Wijnaldum brace put PSG in the lead at half-time.

But an injury-time penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai denied PSG all three points and the chance to make sure of qualification for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Manchester City now top the group with nine points; PSG have eight, Club Brugge four and Leipzig one.