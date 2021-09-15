MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Head coach, PSG



"I have not confirmed the team yet for tomorrow. There are some doubts after the last game, so we will decide after training today. It is true that because of the names that the team has, it may be that there is the feeling that we are the team to beat. But the reality is that Chelsea are the champions, and the team to beat would have to be Chelsea. They have strengthened well, signed players, and invested more money than PSG."