Erling Haaland was the target of Paris Saint-Germain's celebrations after the Ligue 1 side dumped Borussia Dortmund out of the Champions League.

At an empty Parc des Princes amid coronavirus fears, first-half goals from Neymar and Juan Bernat saw PSG win 2-0 on Wednesday and 3-2 on aggregate en route to their first Champions League quarter-final since 2016.

Haaland scored both goals in Dortmund's 2-1 first-leg victory at Signal Iduna Park, celebrating by sitting on the pitch and pretending to meditate.

But the celebration was used against Haaland by PSG's players following the midweek showdown in the French capital.

With Neymar having already copied Haaland's celebration after scoring PSG's opener, Thomas Tuchel's squad all replicated the meditating pose following the final whistle.

The victory sends PSG into the final eight for the first time in four years, with the Ligue 1 champions joining RB Leipzig, Atalanta and Atletico Madrid in the quarters.