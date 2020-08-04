On Monday (August 3) Neymar marked three years since making his shocking and record-breaking move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

The span has seen the Brazilian superstar reach an impressive level of domestic success - including 4 domestic trophies this season - with the Ligue 1 giants, but Champions League glory has thus far remained elusive.

Neymar, however, believes that he and PSG are closer than ever to climbing to the top of the European mountain.



From an interview on PSG's official site:

“These three years have come with a lot of learning. I have had moments of joy and more difficult moments, especially when I was unable to play because of injuries. With the help of my team-mates, I was able to overcome them and concentrate on what really matters for everyone, our performance on the pitch and how that translates into titles.

Our supporters, the club and each fan can see the performances of our team in any match. I think that today I am living through my best moments at PSG. We have formed a family in front of the biggest aim we have.

We want to leave a mark on this season with the Champions’ League. We are fighting for that, because we have never been closer to it.”