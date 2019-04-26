Neymar has been banned for three European matches following his outburst on social media after Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of this season's Champions League by Manchester United.

"That is a disgrace!" Neymar wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of the alleged handball. The Brazil forward missed the match due to injury, though was in the stands and didn't hesitate to make his thoughts known.

Neymar has been banned three games of next season’s Champions League after insulting officials on Instagrampic.twitter.com/bN5oF9dGEL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2019

"And UEFA still pick four guys who know nothing about football to review the VAR decision in slow motion... that handball simply doesn't exist!

"How do you handball behind your back? Ahh.. go f*ck yourselves."

