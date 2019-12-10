Navas: PSG Have Quality to Win Champions League December 10, 2019 22:14 0:39 min Paris Saint-Germain have already clinched top spot in their Champions League group, and Keylor Navas believes the Ligue 1 side can go all the way in the competition. Keylor Navas UEFA Champions League PSG -Latest Videos 0:49 min Zidane Hopes Hazard Can Avoid Operation 25:52 min Sports Burst - UCL Day of Destiny 0:41 min Report: Marcelino In Talks For Arsenal Job 2:23 min Tuchel: Mbappe "Must Accept Being Subbed Off" 0:47 min REPORT: Sousa Among Contenders For Arsenal Job 0:35 min Protests Plans Announced For El Clasico 0:30 min Putin Blames "Political Considerations" For Ban 4:08 min Ramos Proposes New Ballon d'Or Format 0:42 min Report: PSG Eye Mane as Neymar Replacement 6:29 min Magisterial: Decision Time in the UCL Group Stage